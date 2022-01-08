WASHINGTON D.C. – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team cruised past George Washington Saturday by a score of 83-58. Dayton went up big early and never looked back as the Flyers saw their second-highest scoring game of the season. Dayton improves to 9-6 (1-1 A10) while George Washington falls to 4-9 (1-0 A10).

Sophomore Toumani Camara led the way for Dayton with 14 points. Camara was joined in double-digits by freshman Malachi Smith (13), freshman DaRon Holmes II (12), and redshirt junior Elijah Weaver (12), and redshirt freshman Mustapha Amzil (10).

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: Dayton 38, George Washington 23

· The Flyers jumped out to an early 5-0 lead as UD made two of four from the field to start.

· Back-to-back layups and a pair of steals by Smith extended the Flyer lead to 9-4

· The Flyer defense held GW scoreless for a 5:35 stretch as UD led 18-7 after 10 minutes.

· The Colonials made just three of their first 16 field goal attempts as the Flyer lead grew to 16 with 9:06 remaining.

· Dayton maintained a double-digit lead with five minutes remaining as the Flyers benefited from dunks or layups on five straight possessions.

· The Flyers saw the largest lead of the half at 18 off five straight points by Kobe Elvis. During the stretch, Dayton converted on seven of eight attempts from the field.

· Smith led the Flyers in the half with 13 points, six rebounds and three assists.

· The was the second-largest halftime lead Dayton had held this season, and the fifth time UD had gone into half with a double-digit lead.

2nd Half: Dayton 83, George Washington 58

· Six straight points by Holmes II helped put the Flyers up 48-35 with 13:55 remaining.

· After GW had trimmed the lead to 13, the Flyers went on a 14-0 run to go up 27. During the run, Elijah Weaver and Koby Brea scored all the points for Dayton.

· UD continued their hot shooting making three of four from beyond the arch as Dayton led 71-51 with 5:05 left.

· Redshirt freshman Zimi Nwokeji scored four points off 2-2 shooting as Dayton maintained a 20-point advantage for the final 10 minutes of the game.

· Weaver had all 12 of his points in the half.

· Dayton shot 59% and made four of seven from three in the half.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

· Five Flyers hit double-digits, Camara (14), Smith (13), Holmes II (12), Weaver (12), and Amzil (10)

· Dayton saw a season high in the assist category, assisting on 22 of the 37 made field goals. Smith led the team with six, while Elvis had five.

· UD saw a large rebounding advantage, out rebounding GW 41-28. Holmes II led the way with seven, while Amzil and Smith each had six.

· The Dayton bench outscored the George Washington bench 34-17.

· The Flyers tied for their best shooting game of the season, making 58.7% of the field goals.

· Dayton dominated from inside the paint, scoring 58 points compared to George Washington’s 22. The Flyers converted on 67% of their attempts from the paint.

· Weaver and Smith both had three steals for Dayton, as the Flyers scored 22 points off turnovers.

· The Flyers benefited from a balanced scoring attack with eight players scoring five or more points, and five players hitting double digits.

UP NEXT

· The Flyers will be back at home on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 7:00 p.m. ET to face Saint Louis. The game will be televised on CBS Sports.