by: Joey DeBerardino
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After trailing 20-10 late in the 3rd quarter, the University of Dayton football team rallied back to secure a 23-20 win over Stetson for the Flyers’ second straight win in Pioneer Football League play on Saturday.