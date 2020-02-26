Flyers clinch share of A10 title with win over George Mason

Dayton’s Obi Toppin (1) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against George Mason, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Fairfax, Va. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDTN) – The No. 4/3 University of Dayton men’s basketball team has continued its hot streak as the Flyers improved upon their best start closing in on March, improving to 26-2 after a 62-55 road victory at George Mason. Dayton has extended its winning streak to 17 games, while remaining undefeated in Atlantic 10 Conference play.

Dayton improved to 15-0 in conference and a school-best 26-2 overall. George Mason fell to 4-11 in conference and 15-13 overall.

The Flyers were led by Obi Toppin with 19 points on 6-of-12 shooting and seven rebounds. Jalen Crutcher also scored in double-digits with 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting, four rebounds and three assists.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: Dayton 30, George Mason 25

• The Flyers scored the first points of the game at the 19:24 mark when Obi Toppin was sent to the line and made both shots.

• George Mason responded, tying the game, just before Jalen Crutcher hit a three that was followed with a dunk from Toppin, giving Dayton a 7-2 lead.

• The Patriots were able to score three points in a row, tying the game at seven, before Rodney Chatman converted from beyond the arc to bring the lead back to the Flyers.

• Chatman’s three started Dayton on a 9-2 run, bringing the score to 16-9 with 11:52 left to play in the half.

• George Mason narrowly outscored Dayton 8-6, cutting the Flyers’ lead to five points, leading into a media timeout.

• Coming out of the media timeout, the Patriots were the first to score, before Dayton outscored them 6-3, bringing the Flyers’ lead to 28-22 with 3:08 to play.

• The Patriots finished the half outscoring the Flyers 3-2, giving Dayton a five-point lead heading into halftime.

• The Flyers were led by Crutcher with nine points on 4-of-8 shooting and two assists.

• All 30 of Dayton’s points were scored by the starters; Each of them had four or more points.

• Dayton converted on 13-of-28 (46.4%) from the field while holding George Mason to 10-of-25 (40%) from the field.

• The Flyers dominated the paint outscoring the Patriots 22-12 inside.

• George Mason narrowly outrebounded Dayton 17-15; Ryan Mikesell led the Flyers with five with Trey Landers following him with four.

• Dayton was able to score eight points off of the Patriots’ seven turnovers.

• The Flyers held the lead for 18:49, with the game being tied for 1:11; Dayton’s largest lead was eight points.

2nd Half: Dayton 62, George Mason 55

• George Mason started the half with a 9-2 run, giving them a 34-32 lead with 15:10 to play; Toppin was the only Flyer able to score.

• After Toppin hit two from the line, the Patriots were able to convert before Ibi Watson scored five of his own, giving Dayton a three-point lead.

• The Patriots were able to tie the game at 39 points, before Dayton outscored them 10-2, giving Dayton a 49-41 lead; Toppin and Dwayne Cohill both scored four points.

• George Mason cut the lead back to five (53-48) before Toppin caught a high pass from Crutcher and slammed it down.

• The Patriots outscored the Flyers 14-8, making it a two-point game, with 1:18 left on the clock.

• Dayton brought the lead back to four points when Watson scored, driving in the lane, forcing a George Mason timeout.

• Toppin and Crutcher were both sent to the line, making three free throws, securing a Dayton victory.

• The Flyers were led by Toppin in the half with 13 points on 4-of-8 shooting and four rebounds.

• Dayton shot 12-of-22 (54.5%) from the field while holding George Mason to 37.5% overall.

• The Flyers outrebounded the Patriots in the half 19-16; Toppin, Landers and Crutcher all had four rebounds.

• Dayton’s bench outscored George Mason’s 13-2 largely due to Watson’s nine points.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

• Dayton shot 25-of-50 (50%) from the field while holding George Mason to 22-of-57 (38.6%).

• Toppin led all scorers with 19 points on 6-of-12 from the field and 7-of-9 at the line; He added seven rebounds.

• Toppin had three dunks in the game. He is now at 92 on the season and two away from tying Chris Wright’s Dayton career record of 177.

• Crutcher added 13 points on 5-of-11 from the field, four rebounds and three assists.

• All of Watson’s points came in the in the final 13:06 after GMU took its only lead of the game.

• Seven different Flyers scored in the game. Dayton’s starters combined to score 49 points.

• The Flyers won the rebounding battle 34-33 with Landers and Mikesell leading the team with eight rebounds each.

• Dayton won the battle in the paint outscoring George Mason 44-32.

• After zero bench points in the first half, 13 of the second half points for the Flyers came off the bench; Watson scored nine of those points.

• Dayton held the lead for 33:00 of the game whereas George Mason had the lead for only 1:40. The Flyers’ largest lead was eight points.

• The Flyers now have the nation’s longest win streak at 17 games.

• Dayton is 26-2 for the first time in school history, has won 17 games in a row in a single season for the first time since the Flyers won 20 in 1951-52, and are 17-0 in the A-10 for the first time ever.

UP NEXT

• The Flyers will return home to Tom Blackburn Court to play Davidson on Friday, Feb. 28. Game time is 7 p.m. ET.