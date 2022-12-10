DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In their return home to UD Arena following Wednesday’s rough loss to Virginia Tech, DaRon Holmes II posted his fifth-straight double-double as the Dayton men’s basketball team bounced back with a dominant 79-56 win over UNC Asheville on Saturday.

Holmes II was just shy 6 blocks shy of the program’s first-ever triple double, with a team-high 27 points, 12 rebounds and 4 blocks. Koby Brea came alive for his biggest performance since last season, recording 11 points and 4 rebounds.

The Flyers also received help from Toumani Camara, who had a double-double as well with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Alter alum and third-generation Flyers basketball player, Brady Uhl, recorded his first career three-pointer and rebound in Saturday’s contetst.

UD, who is now 6-5 on the season, will have 7 days of rest before hitting the road again to face Wyoming in a non-conference showdown next Saturday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m.