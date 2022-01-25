DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) The University of Dayton Men’s Basketball team beat Fordham 68-61 on Tuesday night at UD Arena. The Flyers took a 12-point lead into halftime and were able to hold on down the stretch. Dayton improves to 13-7 (5-2 A-10), while Fordham drops to 9-9 (2-3 A-10).



The Flyers were led by freshman DaRon Holmes II , who had 19 points and a career-high 12 rebounds. Freshman Malachi Smith chipped in with 13 points and five rebounds, while redshirt freshman Kobe Elvis had a career-high five assists.







GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: Dayton 37, Fordham 25

The Flyer defense started the game out strong, holding Fordham scoreless over the first four minutes while the Rams missed their first six attempts from the field.

Dayton jumped out to an early 9-6 lead seven minutes in as Fordman struggled offensively making only one of eight attempted field goals.

A personal 6-0 run by Smith extended the Dayton lead to six with 11:13 remaining.

Two consecutive offensive rebounds put redshirt freshman Moulaye Sissoko on the line, where he drained both free throws to put the Flyers up 17-9.

on the line, where he drained both free throws to put the Flyers up 17-9. Back-to-back threes by sophomore Toumani Camara and redshirt freshman Koby Brea forced a Fordham timeout and put the Flyers up 14 with 7:58 left.

and redshirt freshman forced a Fordham timeout and put the Flyers up 14 with 7:58 left. The Rams answered with a quick 7-0 run, trimming the Flyer lead to seven.

Dayton went without a made field goal for a 4:46 stretch as Fordham inched back into the game, trailing by four points with 3:23 remaining.

Back-to-back three-pointers by redshirt freshman R.J. Blakney put the Flyers up 37-25 heading into halftime.

put the Flyers up 37-25 heading into halftime. Despite 11 first-half turnovers, Dayton led by double digits at halftime thanks to shooting 50% from the field and 90% from the charity stripe.

Blakney and Smith led the way for Dayton with eight points apiece.

Dayton dominated the boards, pulling down 23 rebounds to Fordham’s eight.

2nd Half: Dayton 68, Fordham 61

Dayton maintained a 45-34 advantage over the first six minutes of the half as Fordham was held scoreless for over three minutes.

A vicious putback slam by Camara ignited the crowd and stretched the Dayton lead to 47-34.

The Flyers held the Rams without a field goal for a 5:03 stretch to put Dayton up 13.

Despite a 8-2 run by Fordham, Dayton continued to lead 53-45 with 7:37 left to play.

Holmes II pulled down his 10th rebound of the game, giving him his third double-double on the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

A Fordham three cut the Dayton lead to single digits. Smith responded for the Flyers with a three of his own to put Dayton up 11 with 3:18 left.

Despite a flurry of scoring from the Rams, the Flyers were able to pull out a 68-81 victory with free throws down the stretch.

Holmes had 12 points and eight rebounds in the second half alone on the way to his career high of 12 boards.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Holmes put up a career-high 12 rebounds en route to his double-double.

Three Flyers reached double figures Holmes II (19), Smith (13), and Camara (11).

Elvis tied his career high, leading the team with five assists.

Dayton dominated the paint, out rebounding Fordham 44-24 on their way 32 points in the paint (dwarfing Fordham’s 14)

The Flyers scored 12 second chance points off of 10 offensive rebounds.

Dayton never trailed in the contest, possessing the lead for 37:13.

Holmes recorded three blocks in the game, giving him 50 on the year. This is five shy of the Dayton single-season record for blocks

UP NEXT

The Flyers will stay home to take on Rhode Island on Friday, Jan. 28th at 7 p.m. ET. This will be the team’s third game in the past seven days.

The game will be televised on ESPN2.

UD will then hit the road on Wednesday, Feb. 2nd to face VCU at 9 p.m. ET.