DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) The University of Dayton Men’s Basketball team beat Fordham 68-61 on Tuesday night at UD Arena. The Flyers took a 12-point lead into halftime and were able to hold on down the stretch. Dayton improves to 13-7 (5-2 A-10), while Fordham drops to 9-9 (2-3 A-10).
The Flyers were led by freshman DaRon Holmes II, who had 19 points and a career-high 12 rebounds. Freshman Malachi Smith chipped in with 13 points and five rebounds, while redshirt freshman Kobe Elvis had a career-high five assists.
GAME BREAKDOWN
1st Half: Dayton 37, Fordham 25
- The Flyer defense started the game out strong, holding Fordham scoreless over the first four minutes while the Rams missed their first six attempts from the field.
- Dayton jumped out to an early 9-6 lead seven minutes in as Fordman struggled offensively making only one of eight attempted field goals.
- A personal 6-0 run by Smith extended the Dayton lead to six with 11:13 remaining.
- Two consecutive offensive rebounds put redshirt freshman Moulaye Sissoko on the line, where he drained both free throws to put the Flyers up 17-9.
- Back-to-back threes by sophomore Toumani Camara and redshirt freshman Koby Brea forced a Fordham timeout and put the Flyers up 14 with 7:58 left.
- The Rams answered with a quick 7-0 run, trimming the Flyer lead to seven.
- Dayton went without a made field goal for a 4:46 stretch as Fordham inched back into the game, trailing by four points with 3:23 remaining.
- Back-to-back three-pointers by redshirt freshman R.J. Blakney put the Flyers up 37-25 heading into halftime.
- Despite 11 first-half turnovers, Dayton led by double digits at halftime thanks to shooting 50% from the field and 90% from the charity stripe.
- Blakney and Smith led the way for Dayton with eight points apiece.
- Dayton dominated the boards, pulling down 23 rebounds to Fordham’s eight.
2nd Half: Dayton 68, Fordham 61
- Dayton maintained a 45-34 advantage over the first six minutes of the half as Fordham was held scoreless for over three minutes.
- A vicious putback slam by Camara ignited the crowd and stretched the Dayton lead to 47-34.
- The Flyers held the Rams without a field goal for a 5:03 stretch to put Dayton up 13.
- Despite a 8-2 run by Fordham, Dayton continued to lead 53-45 with 7:37 left to play.
- Holmes II pulled down his 10th rebound of the game, giving him his third double-double on the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
- A Fordham three cut the Dayton lead to single digits. Smith responded for the Flyers with a three of his own to put Dayton up 11 with 3:18 left.
- Despite a flurry of scoring from the Rams, the Flyers were able to pull out a 68-81 victory with free throws down the stretch.
- Holmes had 12 points and eight rebounds in the second half alone on the way to his career high of 12 boards.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
- Holmes put up a career-high 12 rebounds en route to his double-double.
- Three Flyers reached double figures Holmes II (19), Smith (13), and Camara (11).
- Elvis tied his career high, leading the team with five assists.
- Dayton dominated the paint, out rebounding Fordham 44-24 on their way 32 points in the paint (dwarfing Fordham’s 14)
- The Flyers scored 12 second chance points off of 10 offensive rebounds.
- Dayton never trailed in the contest, possessing the lead for 37:13.
- Holmes recorded three blocks in the game, giving him 50 on the year. This is five shy of the Dayton single-season record for blocks
UP NEXT
- The Flyers will stay home to take on Rhode Island on Friday, Jan. 28th at 7 p.m. ET. This will be the team’s third game in the past seven days.
- The game will be televised on ESPN2.
- UD will then hit the road on Wednesday, Feb. 2nd to face VCU at 9 p.m. ET.