DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team beat St. Bonaventure on Tuesday night at UD Arena. The Flyers took a 12-point lead at the half and carried that momentum into the second to pick up their fourth-straight conference win. Dayton improves to 12-6 (4-1 A-10), while St. Bonaventure drops to 10-4 (2-1 A-10).

Freshman DaRon Holmes II and redshirt freshman Koby Brea both set career highs with 20 points each. Holmes II added seven rebounds and three blocks while Brea hit six three-pointers.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: Dayton 35, St. Bonaventure 23

· Dayton opened the scoring with a putback layup by redshirt freshman R.J. Blakney. This is the first time this season Blakney has been the first Flyer to score.

· The Flyers opened the game with a 7-2 run while holding St. Bonaventure to one made field goal in the first three minutes.

· The Bonnies answered, going on a 9-3 run making six consecutive field goals to go up 17-12 with 11:55 remaining in the first half.

· A 20-4 run gave Dayton four-point lead, utilizing three dunks from Holmes II, including a stretch of six straight made field goals.

· During the run, the Flyers forced the Bonnies to miss 10 straight shots, leading to a 6:54 scoring drought and extending their lead to 30-21.

· The Flyers dominated the paint in the first half, putting up 20 points in the paint to St. Bonaventure’s eight.

· Dayton shot 50% from three during the half making five of the 10 attempts.

· Holmes II led the Flyers with 12 points in the first half, making six of seven shots

· Koby Brea made three three-point baskets in the first half, leading to 11 points in the first 20 minutes.

· The Flyers took a double-digit lead into halftime for the seventh time this season.

2nd Half: Dayton 68, St. Bonaventure 50

· The two teams traded baskets to open the second half, with Dayton holding a 10-point lead with 15:43 remaining in the contest.

· Redshirt freshman Kobe Elvis drained his second three of the half as part of an 8-2 run by the Flyers to go up 47-33 with 10:47 left.

· The Flyer defense continued to clamp down, holding the Bonnies without a field goal for a 6:24 minute stretch, during which they shot 0-5 from the field.

· Dayton hit four consecutive field goals to boost the lead to 18 points.

· The Flyers ended the game making seven of their last nine shots from the field.

· Holmes hit the 20-point mark for the first time in his career on a transition layup through contact with 2:13 remaining.

· Brea poured in a career-high 20 points while Elvis also tied his career-high with 16.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

· Three Flyers hit double digits, Holmes (20), Brea (20), and Elvis (16).

· This was the first time this season a Flyer scored 20 or more points in a game.

· The Flyers dished out 20 assists, tying for the second-highest total of the season. Malachi Smith led Dayton with a career-high 12.

· UD shot 54% from the field while the Bonnies shot 35%.

· Dayton led for 32:06 in the contest.

· Camara, Holmes II and redshirt freshman Mustapha Amzil each had seven rebounds for UD.

· The Flyers bench outscored the Bonnies bench 20-10

· UD hit a season-high 10 threes throughout the game. Brea had six of those while Elvis had four.

UP NEXT

· The Flyers will hit the road to take on George Mason on Saturday, Jan. 22nd at 7 p.m. ET.

· The game will be televised on MASN and streamed on ESPN+.

· UD will return home on Tuesday, Jan. 25th to face Fordham at 7 p.m. ET.