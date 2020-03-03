Flyers big weekend includes ESPN’s GameDay

DAYTON – One of the nicknames the Dayton area has earned is “The Epicenter of College Basketball.” The Gem City will certainly live up to that March 6-8. The Atlantic 10 conference will hold its women’s basketball championship at the University of Dayton Arena on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay will make its first-ever visit to an Atlantic 10 school when it broadcasts live from The Frericks Center in the heart of the UD campus. And that evening, the third-ranked Flyer men’s team will close out the regular season at 7 p.m. ET at the Arena.

The women’s championship tournament will begin at 11 a.m. ET on Friday with regular season champion Dayton taking on the winner between a first-round Tuesday game between Richmond and George Washington in Washington, D.C.

Saturday morning, the College GameDay crew of Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg and LaPhonso Ellis will broadcast live from the Thomas J. Frericks Athletic and Convocation Center from 11 a.m. to 12 noon ET.

· Admission to ESPN College GameDay is free on a first-come, first-served basis.

· Doors open at 9:30 a.m. ET.

· Fans will be permitted to begin lining up at 7:30 a.m. ET.

· Please be advised, it is possible the Frericks Center reaches capacity before all fans wishing to attend are admitted. The Division of Athletics will share updates via @DaytonFlyers on Twitter. Fans are encouraged to have plans for alternate viewing location should the Frericks Center hit capacity.

· This is primarily a University of Dayton student event.

· The entrance for UD students will be the north entrance (across from the Albert Emmanuel Hall Lawn). Students at this entrance must present a valid University of Dayton student ID.

· Students with University issued ID’s will have priority access and seating.

· The entrance for the general public will be the main entrance on the west side of the building. UD faculty and staff should enter through the main entrance.

· Fans are encouraged to not bring bags, purses & backpacks to speed up their entry.

· Any fan who exhibits signs of excessive alcohol consumption will not be permitted to enter.

· Parking is limited near the Frericks Center. Fans are encouraged to park in Lot S1 (corner of Stewart and Brown Streets). It is roughly a two-block walk to the Frericks Center.)

· Fans will be limited to one sign per person and any signs containing profanity, political messages or inappropriate content will be removed by event staff.

· Signs on sticks or poles are prohibited

Saturday night, the UD men’s team will look to close out an undefeated home season at UD Arena, when the Flyers host George Washington at 7 p.m. ET in front of a sold-out crowd on Senior Night.

The Atlantic 10 women’s championship game will be Sunday at 12 noon, and will be televised on ESPNU.