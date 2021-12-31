DAYTON – The University of Dayton women’s basketball team finished off 2021 with a win over Wright State University Friday afternoon at UD Arena.

The Flyers were led by sophomore Makira Cook who had a career high 29 points and five assist. Sophomore Capria Brown also notched a career high with 12 points and five rebounds off 5-9 shooting. Redshirt sophomore Destiny Bohanon saw her first start of the season scoring a career high eight points and five rebounds.

While making her first start of the season, sophomore Tenin Magassa scored a season high nine points off 4-4 shooting in addition to tying a season high 11 rebounds.

The Flyers improve to 9-3 while the Raiders fall to 1-8. This was the first meeting between the two Dayton area teams since December 3rd, 2014.

KEY MOMENT

With 3:33 remaining, a three by Jenna Giacone gave the Flyers a 68-62 lead. This was the Flyers first made three in over 15 minutes.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Quarter: Dayton 23, Wright State 13

The Flyers defense held the Raiders to just one field goal on five attempts over the first four minutes.

Dayton jumped out to an early 9-2 lead off back-to-back baskets by Jenna Giacone.

The lead expanded to 19-6 as the Flyers made three of their first four attempts from beyond the arch.

This was the Flyers highest scoring first quarter of the season, and the fourth time UD has scored over 20 in the 1st.

2nd Quarter: Dayton 41, Wright State 31

Dayton used a 6-0 run to expand the lead to 16.

The Flyers lead was reduced to 32-19 with 3:28 left as Dayton went over four minutes without a field goal.

Cook led the way for the Flyers in the half with 13 points while Brown and Magassa had eight and seven respectively.

Dayton went 15-33 (45%) from the field, while Wright State went 12-31 (39%).

3rd Quarter: Dayton 56, Wright State 48

Dayton opened the half making three of their first five field goals as the Flyers maintained a double-digit lead over the first five minutes.

The Flyer lead was cut to nine after the Flyers missed six straight from the field.

Dayton regained an advantage off a layup by Magassa followed by a block on the other end of the floor.

Dayton shot 4-15 (25%) in the quarter.

4th Quarter: Dayton 75 Wright State 65

Two straight 3’s by Wright State made it a four-point game.

The Wright State run continued as the Flyer lead was at one with 6:07 remaining.

Following a Dayton timeout, back-to-back baskets by Cook and Bohanon put the Flyers up five.

A Cook lay-up capped off a 10-0 Flyer run to put Dayton up 13.

Wright State was held scoreless for a 4:38 stretch in late in the quarter.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

3- Three Flyers, Makira Cook, Capria Brown and Destiny Bohanon all set career highs in points today.

10- Cook made 10 of Dayton’s 17 free throws and shot 91% from the line.

32- Dayton had 32 points in the pain while Wright State had 24.

17- The Flyers bench outscored Wright States bench by a score of 17-8.

18- Dayton’s defense forced Wright State into 18 turnovers. This gave Dayton 12 points off turnovers.

KEY STAT

17- The Flyers tied their season high in made free throws with 17. They shot 74% from the stripe, while the Raiders shot 64%.

UP NEXT

The Flyers begin conference play with a home matchup against St. Bonaventure on January 4th.

The game will tip at 7:00 PM and will be available on ESPN+.