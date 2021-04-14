Flyers basketball adds Greer, Camara and Amaefule

DAYTON — University of Dayton men’s basketball coach Anthony Grant has announced that Lynn Greer III, Toumani Camara, and Richard Amaefule have officially joined the Flyer basketball program.

Greer is a 6-foot-3 guard from Philadelphia who is spending a prep year at IMG Academy in Florida. He will be an incoming freshman with four years of eligibility. Camara, a 6-foot-8, forward from Brussels, Belgium, will transfer to UD from the University of Georgia. Camara will have three years of eligibility for the Flyers, due to the NCAA granting all student-athletes an extra year of eligibility in light of Covid. Amaefule, a 6-foot-9 forward from London, England will transfer to UD from East Tennessee State University. He will have four years of eligibility for the Flyers.

“We’re excited to welcome Lynn, Toumani, and Richard to the Flyer Family,” Grant said. “We believe they will be great additions to our team, campus, and community. They each bring different experiences and skill sets to our roster and will enhance our efforts to build upon the winning foundation laid by past championship caliber teams here at UD.”

Lynn Greer III

6-foot-3, 185 pound guard from Philadelphia, Pa.

Lynn Greer III announced his commitment to UD on Feb. 15. A four-year varsity starter at Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia, he scored 1,392 career points and averaged 18.2 points per game as a senior in 2019-20. After completing his Roman Catholic career as a 17-year-old senior, Greer III is spending a post-graduate year at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. IMG is currently the No. 5-ranked prep team in the nation.

In high school, Greer III was a three-time First Team All-Philadelphia Catholic league selection. He averaged 9.8 points a game as a freshman, 13.0 as a sophomore, 15.0 as a junior and 18.2 as a senior. He averaged 5.0 assists a game for his career, and quarterbacked two league championship teams and one runner-up.

Greer III is the son of one of Temple’s all-time greats. His dad, Lynn Greer II scored 2,099 points between 1997-2002 and ranks second in Temple history in scoring. Both of his dad and grandad also played in the NBA.

Coach Grant on Lynn Greer III

“Lynn is a dynamic playmaker who possesses size, speed, and skill. He plays with a competitive spirit that brings out the best in himself and his teammates. He has grown up around the game and has a basketball bloodline that is respected and admired among basketball enthusiast throughout the country.”

Toumani Camara

6-foot-8, 220 pound forward from Brussels, Belgium

Toumani Camara saw action in 57 games in two seasons at Georgia, and started the last 48 games he played in. Last year, Camara averaged 12.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per game in 28.4 minutes of action. An outstanding defensive player, he had 28 of the team’s 64 blocks, 30 steals and 205 deflections. He led the team in rebounds, blocked shots and deflections, and was third for the Bulldogs in the other categories. His eight double-doubles tied for the most in the SEC.

In 2020-21, he nearly doubled his freshman averages of 6.6 points and 4.3 rebounds a game.

Camara represented his home country of Belgium in the FIBA U16 European championships in 2016. He then moved to the United States to attend high school. He was a four-star recruit and team captain for Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Hollywood, Fla., and was named First Team 5A All-Florida State as a senior.

He averaged a double-double as a junior and senior at Chaminade-Madonna. As a senior, he averaged 24.3 points (while shooting 58 percent from the field), 10.4 rebounds, as well as 2.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game for the Lions and led Chaminade-Madonna to a 21-7 record and the “Sweet 16” round of the Florida Class 5A state tournament in 2019. As a junior, he averaged 21.0 points and 12.0 boards per game.

Coach Grant on Toumani Camara

“Having recruited Toumani out of high school, there is a familiarity that we had with each other that allowed us to quickly re-establish that relationship when he became available. Toumani brings size, athleticism, and experience to our frontcourt. He has a versatile skill set, both offensively and defensively that we believe will fit well with our roster and style of play.”

Richard Amaefule

6-foot-9, 230 pound forward from London, England

Richard Amaefule announced that he is transferring to UD from East Tennessee State University on April 12. Originally from London, England, he represented his home country in the 2016 U16 Euro Championship B tournament where he averaged 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals.

He then moved to the United States to further his basketball career. He first attended Blue Ridge High School in St. George, Va., where he averaged 5.0 points and 5.1 rebounds as a freshman. He moved to Texas and sat out his sophomore high school season due to transfer rules. But he caught national attention that year on the AAU circuit with the Texas Titans – a Nike EYBL team – which propelled him into the Rivals150 rankings.

As a junior at Woodrow Wilson High in Dallas, Texas he was named the District 11 5A Newcomer of the Year in what ended up being his only high school season. He missed the summer of 2019 and his entire senior season with injuries. Prior to the injuries, Amaefule was ranked the 18th-best power forward in the country and eighth-best overall recruit in Texas in the class of 2020 via 247Sports.com.

Coming off the injuries, he signed in August of 2020 with ETSU, where he played in 19 of the team’s 25 games. He averaged 1.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in 8.3 minutes a game.

Coach Grant on Richard Amaefule

“Richard is a physical, high energy big that adds size and depth to our frontcourt. The experiences he gained playing college basketball last year should greatly benefit him as he transitions to our culture, system, and style of play. We believe he has a tremendous upside and will thrive in our environment.”

Transfers Camara and Amaefule join a group of highly-touted Flyer freshmen newcomers – 6-foot-3 Lynn Greer III of Philadelphia, 6-foot-8 DaRon Holmes of Goodyear, Ariz., 6-foot Malachi Smith of The Bronx and 6-foot-7 Kaleb Washington of Mableton, Ga.