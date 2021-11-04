DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – The University of Dayton has announced that all of this year’s men’s basketball season and single-game tickets in both the upper and lower Arena have been sold, selling out the entire 2021-22 season.

“Our basketball program stands on the shoulders of our fans, past and present, who have unconditionally supported our players and coaches over decades,” UD Vice-President and Director of Athletics Neil Sullivan said.

“Our fans and the entire community have proven to be a distinctive, fundamental and enduring part of our program. We are thankful for their extraordinary support and partnership. This is a relationship, not a transaction.”

This will set a new UD Arena record of 17 sellouts for the season and extend a sellout streak to 28 dating back to 2019-2020. It marks the third straight season (2018-2019, 2019-2020, 2021-2022), that the University of Dayton has increased the Arena sellout record. The previous record was 14 sellouts in 2019-2020, preceded by eight sellouts achieved in the 2018-2019 season.

The University completed a three-year, $76.2 million transformation project of UD Arena in time for the Arena’s 50th anniversary in 2019-20.

Since the Arena opened in 1969, Dayton has been in the NCAA`s Top 35 in men’s basketball attendance all 50 seasons, and in the Top 25 a total of 32 times. UD was the 11th school to have 10 million fans attend a men’s basketball game in its current building. The others were Butler, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, New Mexico, Purdue, Syracuse and Vanderbilt.

Fans looking to purchase lower and upper arena tickets are encouraged to check https://www.ticketmaster.com. Season ticket holders who have tickets they are unable to use can post their tickets for sale straight from their My Flyer Account onto Ticketmaster or transfer tickets to friends and family via email.

With Ticketmaster Verified, all tickets transferred or resold through Ticketmaster are 100 percent verified and issued in the purchaser’s name so they cannot be counterfeited. For more information on ticket resale visit ticketmaster.com/verified. For questions about using your My Flyer Account please contact the UD Arena Ticket Office at (937) 229-4433.

Fans can also check with the UD Arena Ticket Office two days prior to the game. Additional 400-level tickets may become available based upon visiting team and student ticketing returns.