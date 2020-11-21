Flyers announce non-conference schedule

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton has announced the games it currently has on its men’s basketball schedule in November and December. Changes to the schedule, including additional games, will be announced as the schedule evolves due to the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The schedule begins with an exhibition game with Cedarville on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. ET.

The originally scheduled regular season opener was to be against Bellarmine on December 1, but it was cancelled Thursday due to COVID cases within Bellarmine’s program. The schedule continues to develop in light of this change.

UD’s first game currently on the schedule is a challenging home game against SMU on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. The Mustangs return all five starters and are predicted to finish third in the American Athletic Conference. Three days later, Dayton will host IPFW on Tuesday, Dec. 8. Game time is TBD.

The Flyers will play back-to-back games against SEC teams later in December. UD will meet Mississippi State on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 12 Noon ET in Atlanta in the first game of the Holiday Hoopsgiving event. That game will be televised by the SEC Network. On Dec. 19, Ole Miss will visit the University of Dayton Arena for a nationally-televised game on the NBC Sports Network. The Ole Miss game tips at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Dayton will open the defense of its 2020 Atlantic 10 regular season championship on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at home against La Salle.

Limited Capacity at UD Arena

Spectator capacity at UD Arena is not known for the entirety of the full basketball season. It has been established that at least through this calendar year, it will remain at the Ohio Department of Health Order capacity limit. The extremely limited seating will go to players’ families, a limited number of students, and invited athletic department guests. UD Arena may receive a variance related to isolated seating areas such as individual family suites and loge seats as the season goes on.

The University will continue to collaborate with both Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County and the Ohio Department of Health – to pursue additional variances throughout the season as conditions allow. Given the current local and state COVID trends, the next opportunity will be January 1 or later.