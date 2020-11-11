Flyers announce Atlantic 10 schedule

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team will have 14 nationally-televised Atlantic 10 Conference games (out of 18). This news, along with the full 2020-21 Atlantic 10 schedule, was announced today by the University and the A-10.

The A-10 also announced the league’s national television schedule on ESPN, CBS Sports Network and NBC Sports Network.

Combined with two non-conference games broadcast nationally, the Flyers have at least 16 national telecasts for the fourth consecutive season.

In the Atlantic 10 schedule, Dayton will play six games on an ESPN outlet, six on the CBS Sports Network and two on the NBC Sports Network. The Flyers will also play Ole Miss on NBC Sports and is expected to square off against Mississippi State on the SEC Network in December.

Dayton opens the conference season against La Salle at UD Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 30. The Flyers have four home games and four road conference games in January, three home and five road in February, and one home game in March. A date for UD’s game at George Washington still needs to be set. The final regular season game of the year will be Wednesday, March 3 at home against VCU.

The Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Championship will be played March 10-14 in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center.

The remainder of the Dayton men’s basketball schedule – non-conference matchups, game times and a full television slate — will be announced at a later date.

Dayton was 29-2 in 2019-20, setting the school record for most wins even though UD did not get a chance to play any post-season games. Dayton ended the year ranked third in the nation and will carry a 20-game win streak into 2020-21, the longest active streak in Division I. UD won its third Atlantic 10 regular season championship in the last five years, but went undefeated (18-0) for the first time.

The Flyers return 10 letterwinners and two starters from that team, led by three-year starter, preseason All-American, First Team All-Atlantic 10 point guard and Bob Cousy Award candidate Jalen Crutcher.Dayton head coach Anthony Grant was the consensus national Coach of the Year, earning that honor from the Atlanta Tip-Off Club (Naismith Trophy), the NABC, the USBWA (Henry Iba Award), the Associated Press, The Sporting News, Fox Sports and CBSsports.co