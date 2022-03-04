WILMINGTON, Del. – The University of Dayton women’s basketball team opened its Atlantic 10 Championship tournament Friday morning with the Davidson College Wildcats.

The Flyers (24-4) continue in the postseason while the Wildcats (16-14) end their year.

KEY MOMENT

OT – 1:42 – Makira Cook hit second-chance three to put the Flyers up three then less than a minute later made a pair of free throws to ice the game.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Quarter: Dayton 10, Davidson 13

Dayton trailed early 6-0 as the offense got off a slow start in the opening three minutes.

The Flyers got their first points at the 6:40 mark with a pair of free throws from sophomore Tenin Magassa.

UD cut the margin to two midway in the quarter before going on a 3:00 drought.

The Flyers answered with a 6-0 run to close the gap, but a late three gave the Wildcats the lead in the final seconds.

Sophomore Makira Cook had a couple of tough drives to lead UD with four points.



2nd Quarter: Dayton 22, Davidson 17

The Wildcats scored the first four points of the second to add to their lead in the first 1:30.

With one second on the shot clock, the Flyers ran an out-of-bounds play to perfection and graduate student Erin Whalen scored to end the rally. She added a pair of free throws to make it a three-point contest.

Davidson was forced to call a timeout with 5:23 on the clock as Dayton was amidst an 8-0 run over 1:46. The Wildcats suffered from a 3:24 drought during that time.

The skid continued for Davidson as it crept above eight minutes without a point.

The Flyers went into the locker room with a five-point lead, a 12-0 run, and held the Wildcats without a point over the last 8:47.

Whalen had a team high eight points to lead UD.

Both teams shot under 30 percent in the first half and combined for 1-for-15 from three.



3rd Quarter: Dayton 40, Davidson 29

The Flyers’ run carried over into the second half as the Wildcats pushed their drought over 10 minutes. Dayton scored the opening seven points of the third.

Davidson was forced to call its second timeout at the 7:41 mark with Dayton leading 29-17.

The Wildcats managed to end the skid and pulled within single digits midway through the quarter.

Out of the media timeout, junior Mariah Perez scored her third bucket of the game to get the margin back to double-digits.

The Flyers held an 11-point lead after three.



4th Quarter: Dayton 48, Davidson 48

Davidson responded to start the fourth with a 5-0 run to cut the margin to 40-34.

Dayton didn’t get its first points of the fourth until the 7:15 mark.

The Wildcats continued their 10-1 run and made it a two-point game, 41-39.

Cook hit a pull-up jumper at the 3:00 mark to put Dayton up five, but Davidson answered right back with a three.

Davidson tied the game up with a steal and layup, 48-48, with :42 to play

Neither team was able to get the decisive basket which meant overtime.



Overtime: Dayton 60, Davidson 55

Dayton struck first, but Davidson answered with a three and took the lead in the opening minute.

Cook hit a three at the 1:48 mark to put UD up 56-53.

She had a pair of free throws to push the margin further.

Senior Kyla Whitehead got a clutch rebound hit two free throws herself with :12 to play and made it a five-point UD lead.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

4 in 1 – Dayton held Davidson to just four points in the second quarter, tying a season high which they did against Davidson in the regular season.

13 – Graduate student Araion Bradshaw had a team0high 13 rebounds and played 44 minutes.

14 – Makira Cook scored a team-high 14 points, including five crucial points in overtime.

10 – Tenin Magassa and Kyla Whitehead both added 10 points each as well.

19.2% – Dayton held Davidson to 19.2 percent from three-point range.

KEY STAT

25 to 6 – The Flyers got 25 points from their bench while Wildcats had just six.

UP NEXT

Dayton will face the winner of VCU and George Washington on Saturday, March 5 at 11 a.m. in the A-10 Semifinals.