DAYTON – University of Dayton men’s basketball coach Anthony Grant has announced that Tyrone Baker, a 6-foot-10, 210-pound forward from Fort Meyers, Fla. has signed with the Flyers. Baker is transferring to UD after spending the 2021-22 season at Georgia.

“We’re excited to announce the addition of Tyrone Baker to our program and welcome him to the Flyer family,” Grant said. “Tyrone brings a tremendous combination of skill, length & athleticism that will complement our system and style of play very well. He will fit very well into our program and campus community.”

A combination of an early season illness and a broken hand suffered in January contributed to Baker seeing very limited action at Georgia. He was the first player off the bench in the Bulldogs’ season opener, but saw action in just three games on the year. He scored two points and grabbed two rebounds in 10 minutes of action.

In three seasons of high school varsity basketball (two in Florida and one in Texas), he combined to score 1,090 points and grab 735 rebounds. Baker averaged a double-double of 15.8 points and 10.7 boards per game, while shooting 63.1 percent (465-of-737) from the field.

He played his first two seasons at Riverdale High School in Fort Meyers, Fla. As a junior, Baker averaged 20.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.3 blocks per game. As a sophomore, he averaged a double-double of 11.4 points and 10.7 rebounds per game for Riverdale.

Baker was a finalist for Fort Myers News-Press Boys Basketball Player of the Year following both the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Over 49 contests in those two seasons, he had 26 double-doubles (including a triple-double of 16 points, 12 Rebounds and 11 blocks versus North Port on Dec. 4, 2018).

He finished his high school career at Hightower High School in Missouri City, Texas. He led Hightower to a 17-3 overall record in 2020-21, and its first outright district championship in 12 years. He averaged 15.5 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game, and shot 62.6 percent (132-of-211) from the field.

Baker was the Defensive MVP for the Texas University Interscholastic League (UIL) District 24-5A. He was the district’s leader in blocks and rebounding, and was fourth in scoring. He had 12 double-doubles in 20 games.

He joins Top 100 freshman Mike Sharamjamts, a 6-foot-9 guard from Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia as the two newcomers for the Flyer 2022-23 roster.

Dayton returns all five starters from a team that finished 24-11, and tied for second in the A-10 with a 14-4 record. Included in those 24 wins was a win over eventual national champion Kansas. Headlining the returnees is DaRon Holmes II, who was the Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year, second team all-conference and on the A-10 All-Defensive team. Dayton returns 163 of a possible 175 starts, 90% of possible minutes played, 91% of the scoring and 92% of the rebounding from 2021-22.