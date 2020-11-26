Flyer women soar past Morehead State in opener

MOREHEAD, Ky. – The University of Dayton women’s basketball team opened the 2020-21 season Wednesday night with a strong 71-57 victory over Morehead State on the road.

The Flyers (1-0) start of the year on the right foot while the Eagles (0-1) continue to look for their first win of the season.

COACH’S COMMENT

“I am proud of how our team came out tonight and performed after a crazy couple of days,” said head coach Shauna Green. “I’ve told them since day one this year, it is about being able to adapt and be ready to compete no matter what. Leadership in a year like this will be key and our seniors really came through tonight and set the tone for us. It was great to get our first actual game under our belt and we will break down film and get better from this. It was a great job by our entire staff to prepare and get our team ready to go.”

KEY MOMENT

3rd – Dayton started the third quarter with a 9-2 run to pull away for good from Morehead State for good.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Quarter: Dayton 12, Morehead State 9

· Dayton got off to a fast start, pulling ahead 11-2 thanks to seven points from redshirt senior Erin Whalen.

· The Flyers played well defensively as well, holding the Eagles to a three-plus minute scoring drought as they went 0-for-7.

· Freshman center Tenin Magassa came off the bench and made an impact, scoring six points and grabbing four boards in seven minutes of action.

· Whalen had a team-high seven points in the opening quarter as the Flyers shot 41 percent compared to the Eagles’ 27 percent.

2nd Quarter: Dayton 30, Morehead State 23

· Dayton extended its lead in the early stages of the second with a corner three by Whalen off the assist by fellow senior Jenna Giacone, giving the Flyers a double-digit lead.

· Fouls started to pick up for UD in the first three minutes, sending Whalen to the bench.

· It would be MSU however that would pick up its fifth foul of the quarter at the 6:21 mark, sending Dayton to the line the rest of the way.

· The Eagles were able to close the gap to three at 24-21 midway through the quarter on a 6-0 run.

· The Flyers answered with a 6-0 run of their own to get the margin back to nine.

· Whalen became the first Flyer to reach double-digit points on the season with 10 in the first half.

· UD shot 38 percent overall, 30 percent from three, and 50 percent from the free throw line.

· Four of the Flyer starters had two fouls in the first half and six total players.

3rd Quarter: Dayton 50, Morehead State 37

· It was a fast-paced start to the second half with both teams pushing the tempo, getting shots up early in the clock.

· Dayton used a 7-0 run to make it a 12-point game by the 7:00 mark. MSU was forced to call a timeout with 6:27 to play as UD had its largest lead of the game up to that point at 14.

· By the media break, the Flyers led 42-29, going 4-for-5 while holding the Eagles on a 3:48 scoring drought.

· Dayton was able to keep MSU at bay with the Eagles scoring mainly from the free throw line in the third.

· Redshirt senior Araion Bradshaw became the second Flyer to reach double figures in the game with 11 points.

4th Quarter: Dayton 71, Morehead State 57

· MSU made its first three-pointer of the game at the 8:32 mark.

· The Eagles were forced to take a timeout with 6:49 to play after the Flyers went on a 7-0 run over 1:25, making it a 20-point game.

· Magassa became the third Flyer with 10 or more points in the contest, her collegiate debut.

· The Eagles put a run together during a three-plus minute drought, but it wasn’t enough to catch the Flyers.

· Dayton won its season opener for the fourth straight year.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

25 – Erin Whalen was just two points shy of her career-high with 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting in the game.

15 – Araion Bradshaw contributed 15 points, five rebounds, and three steals.

45 – Dayton shot 45 percent in the game while holding Morehead State to 36 percent.

36 – The Flyers had 36 points in the paint.

10 and 6 – Tenin Magassa had 10 points and six rebounds in her debut.

KEY STAT

39:22 – Dayton led for 39:22 of the 40 minute contest, never relinquishing the early lead.

UP NEXT

· The Flyers will play its first home game of the season on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. against Central Michigan at UD Arena. ‘