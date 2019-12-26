Fiesta Bowl Media Day: Watch Dabo Swinney, Ryan Day talk ahead of playoff semifinal

PHOENIX (WCMH) — After an eventful OSU Christmas Day practice session, the Buckeyes are set to talk to the media before they take on the Clemson Tigers Saturday at 8 p.m. in the Fiesta Bowl.

Thursday at noon, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day will talk to media ahead of the semifinal playoff game. You can stream that live right here.

A few hours before, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to media. Watch the full video above.

