PHOENIX (WCMH) — After an eventful OSU Christmas Day practice session, the Buckeyes are set to talk to the media before they take on the Clemson Tigers Saturday at 8 p.m. in the Fiesta Bowl.
Thursday at noon, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day will talk to media ahead of the semifinal playoff game. You can stream that live right here.
A few hours before, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to media. Watch the full video above.
- Record number of dogs adopted at Perry County shelter after anonymous donor covers fees
- Fiesta Bowl Media Day: Watch Dabo Swinney, Ryan Day talk ahead of playoff semifinal
- Christmas typhoon leaves 20 dead in Philippines
- Police: Take precautions when disposing of empty boxes to prevent post-holiday burglaries
- Songwriter Allee Willis, who did “Friends” theme, dies
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.