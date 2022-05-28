MONTRÉAL – FC Cincinnati fell to CF Montréal 4-3 in front of 14,225 fans at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. Junior Moreno scored his first goal for FC Cincy, slamming home the finish from a corner in the 12th minute. Just nine minutes later, CF Montréal equalized through Joel Waterman off a corner of their own. Just before halftime, Romell Quioto put the hosts ahead after rounding Roman Celentano for the goal.

CF Montréal would add a third just seconds into the second half, with Mathieu Choinière thundering home the goal to make it 3-1. Álvaro Barreal would get one back for FC Cincinnati in the 52nd minute off the feed from Luciano Acosta. Quioto would add his second, Montréal’s fourth, seven minutes later from the spot after a VAR check awarded Le CFM a penalty. Junior Moreno got his brace with a long-range finish in the 63rd minute. The comeback fell short, and the match ended 4-3.

The Orange and Blue pause game action until Saturday, June 18 when the FC Cincinnati travel to face the Philadelphia Union. Kickoff from Subaru Park is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.