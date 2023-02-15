DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — FC Cincinnati is going to have a new look for 2023 after unveiling its newest kit.

The River Kit was unveiled to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 15 and will replace the primary navy blue Dynamic Kit that the team has worn for the past two seasons.

The kit pays tribute to the Ohio River as “a symbol of power, evolution and the ever-changing landscape of the dynamic Queen City.”

The shirt features tones of blue across the chest to illustrate water and the team’s primary sponsor, Mercy Health, appears in the center. A Cincinnati wordmark is displayed on the back of the neck and orange trims the sides of the neck and sleeves.

Other details include the Adidas logo as well as the brand’s iconic three stripes, a Roebling Bridge illustration on the jock tag, a Kroger logo, the Major League Soccer Crest and the Apple TV logo.

Photo courtesy of FC Cincinnati

Photo courtesy of FC Cincinnati

Photo courtesy of FC Cincinnati

Photo courtesy of FC Cincinnati

Photo courtesy of FC Cincinnati

Photo courtesy of FC Cincinnati

Photo courtesy of FC Cincinnati

The River Kit will be worn in the club’s 2023 season alongside the orange Juncta Juvant Kit. The kit’s first in-game appearance will be on Feb. 25 against Houston Dynamo FC at TQL Stadium.

Authentic River Kits will be available for sale at the TQL Stadium Team Store beginning at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The kit will also be available online with local pickup at forcincyforclub.com and online at mlsstore.com.