FC Cincinnati shut out in Nashville

by: FC Cincinnati

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE – FC Cincinnati dropped all three points in a loss to Nashville SC, 3-0, Saturday night at Nissan Stadium.

The Orange and Blue fell to 3-7-4 (13 points) for the season. Nashville improves to 6-1-8 and with the win moved into second place in the Eastern Conference with 26 points. Nashville is the first club in MLS to earn six wins at home this season.

C.J. Sapong scored a brace for the hosts, striking first in the 13th minute. Randall Leal’s 35th minute goal gave Nashville a 2-0 halftime lead before Sapong’s 57th minute goal gave the contest its final scoreline.

FC Cincinnati was shutout for the first time since a 2-0 home loss to Colorado Rapids on June 19. The goalless defeat snapped a six-match streak in which FCC had scored at least one goal, the second longest run in club history.

Arquimides Ordonez made his senior debut with the club as a substitute in the 74th minute, becoming the first homegrown player in club history to appear in a match.

FC Cincinnati returns to action at home next Saturday, July 31 against D.C. United at TQL Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

