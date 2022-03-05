CINCINNATI – FC Cincinnati lost Saturday night to D.C. United, 1-0, behind a converted penalty kick by Ola Kamara deep into second half stoppage time. 22,183 fans welcomed the Orange and Blue for the home opener at TQL Stadium.

FCC played up a man after VAR determined Moses Nyeman’s challenge on Luciano Acosta was a red card offense in the 80th minute. Nyeman was also sent off for D.C. when the two sides met last season on July 31, 2021 at TQL Stadium.

VAR later determined a hand ball in the box on Geoff Cameron, when Kamara scored the game-winner in stoppage time (90+8′).

FC Cincinnati (0-2-0) travel next Saturday, March 12 to Orlando City SC. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.