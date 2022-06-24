CINCINNATI – FC Cincinnati defeated Orlando City SC, 1-0, Friday night in front of 24,263 fans, the largest crowd of the season at TQL Stadium.

With the win, FC Cincinnati improve to 7-7-2 (23 points). Orlando City drop to 7-6-4 (25 points). FCC completed a season sweep over the Lions for the first time in club history.

The lone goal of the night came from FCC striker Brenner, who scored his first goal of the season in the 65th minute.

The buildup to the goal began with substitute Luciano Acosta’s shot which was deflected off the post past a diving attempt from Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese. The ball bounced back to Acosta, who sent a pass across to Brenner for a tap-in finish.

Brenner scored his ninth career goal with FC Cincinnati. Acosta’s assist was his seventh of the year, tied for third-most across MLS this season. He extended his club career record in assists to 17, more than double any other player in the franchise’s MLS history.

Roman Celentano earned his third clean sheet in net for the Orange and Blue. He recorded two saves in the win.

FC Cincinnati outshot Orlando City 14-7, including 9-2 in shots on target.

The Orange and Blue stay at home to host defending MLS Cup Champions New York City FC. Kickoff on Wednesday, June 29 from TQL Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.