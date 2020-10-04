FC Cincinnati falls at Minnesota 2-0

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – FC Cincinnati fell to Minnesota United FC, 2-0, at Allianz Field on Saturday night.

Minnesota United (6-5-4, 22 pts.) got off to a quick start by tallying via the penalty spot. FCC defender Mathieu Deplagne fouled Minnesota defender Chase Gasper inside the 18-yard box to earn the home side a penalty. Newly acquired forward Kei Kamara converted from the spot to put the Loons in front.

FC Cincinnati (3-8-4, 13 pts.) had their best opportunity of the night in the second half. Midfielder/forward Joseph-Claude Gyau sent a dangerous cross into the 18-yard box, where forward Jurgen Locadia was able to head the ball on frame – but Minnesota goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair made a key save to keep the Orange and Blue off the scoresheet.

The Loons went on to add a second goal in the 69th minute when Kevin Molino registered his seventh goal of the season to extend the home side’s lead.

FC Cincinnati will return to the pitch for a mid-week match on Wednesday, Oct. 7 when they will play the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.