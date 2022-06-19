CHESTER, Pa. – FC Cincinnati and Philadelphia Union battled to a 1-1 draw at Subaru Park on Saturday night. The hosts took the lead through captain Alejandro Bedoya after 17 minutes, but a diving header from Brandon Vazquez leveled the match in the 40th minute, and the remaining 50 minutes would remain 1-1.

Vazquez scored his eighth goal of the season, tying Sebastian Driussi (ATX) for second in the league behind Jesús Ferreira (DAL) and Jeremy Ebobisse (SJ). Tyler Blackett earned the assist on Vazquez’ goal, his first since joining FC Cincinnati last summer.

The Orange and Blue will return home on Friday, June 24 for the first time in over a month to face Orlando City SC. Kickoff from TQL Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.