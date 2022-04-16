ATLANTA – FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United FC tied 0-0 Saturday night in front of 42,948 fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to earn the second point in club history in Atlanta.

The Orange and Blue (2-4-1, 7 points) tied for the first time in 2022. Atlanta United (3-2-2, 11 points) was held scoreless for the second time this season.

FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Alec Kann, in his first game against his former club, became the first FCC goalkeeper to save a conceded penalty since August 2019 when he saved Atlanta’s Marcelino Moreno’s PK in the 63rd minute. Kann earned his first league-game clean sheet since he was with Atlanta on July 1, 2017 at Columbus Crew.

Nick Hagglund was issued a second yellow card in the 76th minute, which forced the Orange and Blue to play down a man for the final 14 minutes of the game, plus eight minutes of stoppage time.

FCC did not record a shot on goal for the fourth time all-time, but earned a result for the first time without a shot on target (0-3-0 entering Saturday). FC Cincinnati’s best chance came in the second half when Luciano Acosta hit the crossbar with a right footed shot from just outside the box.

FC Cincinnati earned a fourth road point of this season and held an opponent scoreless on the road for the first time since a scoreless draw at New York Red Bulls on August 4, 2021.

The Orange and Blue return home Tuesday to take on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Third Round. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. from TQL Stadium, with the game to be streamed exclusively and nationally on ESPN+.