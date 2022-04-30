TORONTO – FC Cincinnati snapped a three-game home winning streak for Toronto FC, earning a 2-1 road win Saturday afternoon in front of 23,591 fans at BMO Field.

With the win, the Orange and Blue improve to 3-5-1 (10 points). Toronto fall to 3-4-2 (11 points) ahead of a rematch Wednesday night between the sides at TQL Stadium.

Ian Murphy, FC Cincinnati’s No. 14 overall selection in January’s MLS SuperDraft, scored his first career goal with the Orange and Blue in the 44th minute. Off a corner kick, Luciano Acosta dropped the ball to Junior Moreno, who sent a cross into the box which Nick Hagglund found the end of and headed across to Murphy. The center back took a touch in the center of the penalty area and buried a left footed shot to give FCC a 1-0 lead right before halftime.

For Murphy, his first career goal came on his first career MLS shot. He became the third player in FCC’s MLS history to score a goal with his first shot (Leonardo Bertone, 3/2/19 at SEA; Brenner, 4/17/21 at NSH).

FCC doubled the lead in the 52nd minute with Luciano Acosta’s 10th career goal for the Orange and Blue. Alvas Powell used a long throw in which Acosta cleanly corralled in the box, turned and fired past Toronto’s goalkeeper Alex Bono for a 2-0 lead.

Acosta is the second player in club history to reach 10 career goals with FCC. He trails only Brandon Vazquez’s 11 career FCC goals for the most in club history.

Jesús Jiménez scored for Toronto in the 65th minute for his seventh goal of the season, tied with Austin FC’s Sebastian Driussi for most in MLS, but FC Cincinnati’s defense held strong over the final 25 minutes of the game to earn all three points.

The Orange and Blue and the Reds will face off again on Wednesday, May 4 in Cincinnati. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. from TQL Stadium.