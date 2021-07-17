FC Cincinnati drops highest scoring match in club history

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MONTREAL – FC Cincinnati fell in the highest scoring match in club history, 5-4, to the hosts CF Montréal Saturday night at Stade Saputo.

For the fourth straight match, the Orange and Blue scored in the opening 10 minutes. Haris Medunjanin’s 6th minute goal was his second career strike for FC Cincinnati, his first of the season, assisted by Luciano Acosta and Brenner.

Brenner’s hustling run doubled the lead in the 14th minute, capitalizing on slow play from Montreal goalkeeper James Pantemis to give FCC a 2-0 lead.

With the score knotted at 2, Gustavo Vallecilla’s 42nd minute goal, taken off a deflection on a free kick, gave FC Cincinnati a 3-2 halftime lead. Vallecilla scored his second goal of the season, both on set pieces against Montreal. FCC’s three goals by halftime were the most in any half in club history.

Brenner scored the first brace in club history when his goal in the 46th minute gave FCC a 4-2 lead right after halftime, assisted by Álvaro Barreal. The Brazilian is tied for the team-lead in goals with Luciano Acosta and Barreal.

The lead would not stand as CF Montréal scored three unanswered goals, including the first penalty kick goal against FCC of the season, to take the 5-4 win.

FC Cincinnati is back in action Wednesday when the club takes on Atlanta United FC. Fans are encouraged to wear orange for the team’s annual “Orange Out” match, and the first 20,000 fans in the door will receive a TQL Stadium Inaugural Season collectable flag.

The game will be televised nationally on FS1 and ESPN Deportes, carried on the radio on ESPN 1530, while an audio stream will be available via the iHeartRadio app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Good Samaritan saves teenage girl from brutal attack in Glen Haven

Puppy stolen from Yorktown Mall store

COVID-19 cases climbing in Ohio

NFL introducing new measures to highlight social justice this fall

Jack-knifed semi closes I-75 N near Main St. in Dayton

Wildfires so far in 2021 are 15x bigger than last year

More News