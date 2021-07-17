FC Cincinnati drops highest scoring match in club history

MONTREAL – FC Cincinnati fell in the highest scoring match in club history, 5-4, to the hosts CF Montréal Saturday night at Stade Saputo.

For the fourth straight match, the Orange and Blue scored in the opening 10 minutes. Haris Medunjanin’s 6th minute goal was his second career strike for FC Cincinnati, his first of the season, assisted by Luciano Acosta and Brenner.

Brenner’s hustling run doubled the lead in the 14th minute, capitalizing on slow play from Montreal goalkeeper James Pantemis to give FCC a 2-0 lead.

With the score knotted at 2, Gustavo Vallecilla’s 42nd minute goal, taken off a deflection on a free kick, gave FC Cincinnati a 3-2 halftime lead. Vallecilla scored his second goal of the season, both on set pieces against Montreal. FCC’s three goals by halftime were the most in any half in club history.

Brenner scored the first brace in club history when his goal in the 46th minute gave FCC a 4-2 lead right after halftime, assisted by Álvaro Barreal. The Brazilian is tied for the team-lead in goals with Luciano Acosta and Barreal.

The lead would not stand as CF Montréal scored three unanswered goals, including the first penalty kick goal against FCC of the season, to take the 5-4 win.

FC Cincinnati is back in action Wednesday when the club takes on Atlanta United FC. Fans are encouraged to wear orange for the team’s annual “Orange Out” match, and the first 20,000 fans in the door will receive a TQL Stadium Inaugural Season collectable flag.

The game will be televised nationally on FS1 and ESPN Deportes, carried on the radio on ESPN 1530, while an audio stream will be available via the iHeartRadio app.