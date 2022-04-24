CINCINNATI – FC Cincinnati led at halftime but conceded two second half goals to drop a 2-1 decision to MLS leaders Los Angeles FC in front of 20,883 fans Sunday afternoon at TQL Stadium.

With the win, LAFC (6-1-1) improved to 19 points for the season, the most in MLS. FC Cincinnati fell to 2-5-1 (7 points) in defeat.

The Orange and Blue struck first right before the half, with captain Luciano Acosta putting FC Cincinnati ahead.

With LAFC playing out of the back, Yuya Kubo forced a turnover which pushed the ball to Brenner at the top of the box. The forward laid the pass off to Acosta, who calmly took a touch and buried a right-footed shot into the back of the net.

The goal was Acosta’s second of the season, his ninth career strike with FC Cincinnati which is tied for second-most in club history (Allan Cruz).

U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Kellyn Acosta equalized for the visitors in the 59th minute, followed by the winner from substitute Danny Musovski in the 79th minute for LAFC.

Roman Celentano, FC Cincinnati’s top selection in MLS SuperDraft 2022, made six saves in his first MLS regular season start for FC Cincinnati. The six saves are tied for fifth-most in club history in a single game.

Calvin Harris recorded a team-high three shots, which also set a career-high. Acosta, Brenner, Dominique Badji and Alvas Powell all had two shots for FCC Sunday.

The Orange and Blue head north of the border next Saturday, April 30 to take on Toronto FC. Kickoff from BMO Field is set for 3 p.m.