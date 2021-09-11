FC Cincinnati defeats Toronto FC

CINCINNATI – FC Cincinnati earned the club’s first win at TQL Stadium Saturday night with a dominant 2-0 win over Toronto FC.

FC Cincinnati improve to 4-10-8 (20 points) for the season. Toronto FC sit at 15 points (3-14-6) and at the bottom of the Eastern Conference Standings.

Brenner’s goal scored in the 39th minute gave the Orange and Blue a 1-0 lead at halftime. Haris Medunjanin found Luciano Acosta down the left flank, who sent in a perfectly weighted cross to Brenner, whose extended foot finished the pass for the Brazilian international’s sixth goal of the season.

Medunjanin then doubled the FCC lead in the 58th minute. Acosta found Alvaro Barreal who slotted a pass to Medunjanin who hit his shot first-time with his left foot, which took a deflection inside the box, past Toronto goalkeeper Quentin Westberg.

Acosta’s seventh and eighth assists of the season extends his club record for most in a career and season for FCC. His eight assists are tied for second-most among MLS players this season.

FC Cincinnati travel Wednesday to take on Atlanta United FC for a mid-week contest. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET, and the game will be televised on WSTR 64.