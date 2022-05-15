CHICAGO – FC Cincinnati extended the club’s MLS win streak to four, knocking off Chicago Fire FC, 2-1, Saturday night at Soldier Field. The Orange and Blue finish a stretch of five games in 15 days with a full 12 out of a possible 12 points to be gained from the team’s four league contests.

The Orange and Blue improve to 6-5-1 (19 points) to end Saturday in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Chicago Fire fall to 2-5-4 (10 points).

With the win, FC Cincinnati have won four consecutive MLS games, and four road games in a season, for the first time since entering MLS in 2019.

The Orange and Blue went up 1-0 in the 33rd minute as a result of a Chicago own goal.

Álvaro Barreal sent a long ball into the box intended for an oncoming Brandon Vazquez. As the ball took a bounce, Chicago captain Rafael Czichos attempted to head the cross back towards his goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, but instead headed the pass over his teammate and into his own net.

The own goal received was the sixth time in club history FC Cincinnati have benefited from an own goal, the second time this season.

Chicago mounted pressure and equalized in the 83rd minute off one of Chicago’s 14 corner kicks in the contest, with Jhon Durán’s header from Xherdan Shaqiri leveling the score.

But two minutes later, FC Cincinnati’s captain provided the game-winner. Brandon Vazquez put pressure on Gabriel Slonina playing out of the back for Chicago, and forced a turnover to Acosta. Acosta calmly weaved through oncoming Fire defenders and placed the go-ahead goal into the back of the net.

Acosta has been involved in a goal in each of the last five games (four goals, one assist). Acosta is the first player in FC Cincinnati history to record a goal contribution in five straight MLS matches.

The Orange and Blue return home to TQL Stadium next Saturday, May 21 to face the New England Revolution. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET