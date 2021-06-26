FC Cincinnati beats Toronto FC 2-0

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Allan Cruz and Luciano Acosta scored to help FC Cincinnati beat Toronto FC 2-0 on Saturday night.

Cruz finished with a toe punch into the right corner to open the scoring in the fourth minute for FC Cincinnati (3-5-1). Isaac Atanga’s through ball led Cruz into the middle of the penalty area after a defensive miscue by Toronto.

Acosta made it 2-0 in the 68th minute, curling a right footed shot from behind the penalty arc for his second goal of the season.

Toronto dropped to 1-7-2.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Dayton Sewing Collaborative celebrates 5 years

Search for missing girl in Mad River, postponed until Sunday

Adelyn's Rainbow Run

4 Paws for Ability 5k raises money for service dogs

Two children hospitalized following water rescue at Eastwood Lake in Dayton

No other victims found in condo rubble yet, officials say

More News