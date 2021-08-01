FC Cincinnati and DC United end in 0-0 tie

CINCINNATI – No goals were scored Saturday night in a scoreless draw between FC Cincinnati and D.C. United behind a sellout crowd of 25,060 at TQL Stadium.

The Orange and Blue (3-7-5) moved into 10th place in the Eastern Conference with 14 points. D.C. United (6-7-3, 21 points) is in eighth place.

The scoreless draw marked the first time that happened for the club since September 23, 2020 when FCC and Philadelphia Union ended 0-0 at Nippert Stadium.

D.C. United nearly scored early, until VAR deemed a player in the buildup on a D.C. attack was offside in the third minute.

In the 52nd minute, the Orange and Blue went up a man after D.C. United’s Moses Nyeman was ejected with a red card. Brenner took over possession from Nyeman on a counterattack near midfield, and Nyeman pulled down the Brazilian from behind as the last D.C. defender.

In second half stoppage time, D.C.’s Joseph Mora’s foul resulted in his second yellow card and ejection from the contest.

The Orange and Blue dominated possession, 68.8 percent to 31.2. The team outshot D.C. 12-10.

FC Cincinnati prepare for two matches in the next week, traveling to New York Red Bulls for a midweek matchup Wednesday, August 4 set for 8 p.m. FC Cincinnati is set to host Orlando City SC next Saturday at TQL Stadium.

