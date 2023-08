KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Fairmont held off a late rally from the Alter Knights in the 56th meeting of the Battle of Kettering on Thursday night, as the Firebirds secured the 24-21 week 1 victory for the third-straight season.

Fairmont will look to continue its winning ways into week 2 against Trotwood-Madison next Friday.

Alter will look to bounce back against Thurgood Marshall in week 2 on Friday night.