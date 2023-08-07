KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – For a program built on running the football better than anyone in the state, Fairmont is looking to its new senior class to fill key positions after graduating the school’s single-season rushing leader in 2022.

Replacing running back Drew Baker is no easy task, but head coach Dave Miller is confident in his next group of seniors to step up.

Baker broke the record for most rushing yards in a single season by any player in Firebirds history with 1,665 yards.

“It’s one of our faster groups. You know, it’s a lot of inexperience. So, you know, we have to overcome that. And I think you know, if you’re going to be inexperienced, it’s probably better to have have some speed. And it’s also one of our stronger groups,” said head coach Dave Miller.

“I think we just need to take every team seriously, not take any game lightly. You know, we’re in one of the toughest conferences in Ohio. So I think just going into every week with a clean slate, not looking down on any opponent, that’s our biggest goal,” added senior running back Asa Dunlevey.

Fairmont will take on Alter in the historic Battle of Kettering rivalry on Thursday Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. at Roush Stadium.