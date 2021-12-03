FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Fairborn High School has a new football coach.

The district said Lawrence Cox was hired to lead the high school football program. Cox will begin working in the district in January of 2022 at Fairborn High School and comes to Fairborn from Franklin High School.

Cox was named the 2019 AP SW Ohio Coach of the Year. He served as the head football coach at Lakota West High School for 21 years and had the most wins in the schools’ history.

Fairborn City Schools said Cox has assisted over 150 players in their recruitment to play at the collegiate level, including over 50 Division I players.

Fairborn Athletic Director Kevin Alexander says “We are very excited to have Lawrence Cox lead our football program. His experience and leadership will be instrumental to create and build a culture of hard work and excellence.”

Fairborn Board of Education President Pat McCoart says “With our district poised to build new athletic facilities, Mr. Cox has the experience to continue to build and lead a strong football program for Fairborn.”

Cox will lead the Skyhawks following the resignation of former coach, Cory Hardin, in late November.