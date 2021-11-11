CLEVELAND (WJW)– Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

The team announced on Thursday they agreed to terms with the three-time Pro Bowler.

OBJ in LA has a nice ring to it. 😎



The Rams have agreed to terms with WR @obj. pic.twitter.com/AX6vM4mWXw — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 11, 2021

NFL inside Ian Rapoport said OBJ narrowed his choices to the Rams and Packers.

Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr is narrowing down his choices, and sources tell me and @KimJonesSports he’s currently focused on the #Rams and #Packers. Those appear to be his finalists. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2021

The Browns released the 29-year-old former Pro Bowler last week. General manager Andrew Berry issued the following statement:

“After careful consideration, internal discussions and conversations with Odell and his representation, we’ve determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns. We appreciate all his efforts and contributions while in Cleveland, but we’ve just reached a point where it is best that we move forward as a team without Odell. We are finalizing the process of granting Odell his release and we wish him well as he continues his career.”

Beckham joined the Browns in 2019 as part of a trade with the Giants. During his first season with Cleveland, he had 74 receptions for more than 1,000 yards and four touchdowns. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 7 in 2020, which also delayed his debut this year.

This season, he had 17 receptions for 232 yards.