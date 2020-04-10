ESPN to air Horse Challenge



(CNN) – Rejoice sports fans as live games are returning to ESPN. Sort of… The network will air a two-day Horse challenge starting Sunday.

That’s right, Horse. The basketball shooting game you used to play with your friends where you try to spell out h-o-r-s-e. Only this time it will be played by current and former NBA and WNBA stars.

Participants of note include Chris Paul, Trae Young and Tamika Catchings.

They will play on courts in or near their homes and ESPN is carrying the four-hour event live.

There haven’t been any NBA basketball games since March 11 and ESPN has been filling its air with opinion shows and replays since then. The network’s competition at FOX Sports has seen some success turning to e-sports and airing virtual NASCAR races.

No television network has announced plans for a four-square or tether-ball tournament… Yet.