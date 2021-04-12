ESPN: OSU Heisman winner Eddie George to be named Tennessee State head coach

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former Ohio State University running back and Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George will be named head coach for Tennessee State, according to sources reported by ESPN.

According to the report, sources tell ESPN the announcement of George’s hiring will be made Tuesday.

He will be replacing Ron Reed, coach of the Tennessee State Tigers since 2010. Reed compiled a 60-69 record. The ESPN report states that Reed’s departure will be announced Monday.

While at OSU, George amassed 4,302 yards (3,768 rushing, 534 receiving) and won the Heisman Trophy in 1995. He was later drafted to the Titans, playing for the team in both Houston and Tennessee from 1996 until 2003, playing his final year with the Dallas Cowboys in the 2004 season. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011.