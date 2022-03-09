CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Tom House hit a last second shot to lift Centerville over Fairmont in the D-I regional semifinals at the Cintas Center. In other action, Meadowdale lost to Georgetown and Wayne fell to Fairfield. Watch the highlights.
by: Jack Pohl
