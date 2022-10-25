COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Centerville girls golf team beat Dublin Jerome by 1 stroke to claim the program’s first state title in 27 years at the Gray Course on the campus of The Ohio State University on Saturday.

It also marks the first time in Ohio since 2010 that a Southwest District team defeated a Central District team to win a girls state championship.

The Elks shot a school record 613 over the 2-day tournament and were led by senior Morgan Rodgers who shot a 151 2-day total and earned Second Team All-State.

Sophomore Brigid Nickell shot a 153, senior Leeann Harker shot a 153, senior Sanjana Reddy shot a 159, and senior Alana Miller shot a 161 2-day total.