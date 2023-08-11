CENTERVILLE (Ohio) – The high school boys and girls soccer season kicked off on Friday night at Centerville Soccer stadium with a boys/girls doubleheader. The Elks boys won the opener 5-2, with the Alter girls winning the nightcap 1-nil.
by: Jack Pohl
Posted:
Updated:
CENTERVILLE (Ohio) – The high school boys and girls soccer season kicked off on Friday night at Centerville Soccer stadium with a boys/girls doubleheader. The Elks boys won the opener 5-2, with the Alter girls winning the nightcap 1-nil.