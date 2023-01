KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Dunbar boys basketball rallied back to defeat Pickerington North 58-53 at the 20th annual Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational at Fairmont’s James S. Trent Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Antone Allen led the Wolverines with 15 points, capped off with a monster, one-handed dunk in the second half.

Dunbar improves to 11-3 overall with the tournament win.