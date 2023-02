KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Dunbar boys hoops held off Tippecanoe 47-38 in Friday night’s Div. 2 district semifinal at Trent Arena, as the Wolverines punch their ticket back to the district finals for the first time since 2018.

No. 2 Dunbar will next face the other two-seed in the district bracket Cincinnati Woodward on Sunday, March 5 at Xavier University with time TBA.