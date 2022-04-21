Dayton, OHIO (WDTN)—Jose Torres blasted his third home run in the last two games, Garrett Wolforth drove in two runs, and three Dayton pitchers combined to allow only four hits as the Dragons defeated the West Michigan Whitecaps 4-2 on Thursday night. The win was the sixth straight for the Dragons and improved their record on the year to 9-3.

A crowd of 7,338 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Recap: Dayton left-handed pitcher Evan Kravetz, making his first start of the season, fired five no-hit innings, walking three and striking out six. The game was scoreless when Torres, who hit two home runs on Wednesday night, belted a solo shot in the third inning to give the Dragons a 1-0 lead.

In the sixth, the Dragons tacked on three more runs to extend their lead to 4-0. The rally started when Jack Rogers was hit by a pitch, and J.V. Martinez walked. Alex McGarry followed with a hit to left field to drive in Rogers and make it 2-0. After Nick Quintana singled to right to load the bases, Wolforth lined a hit to right field to drive in Martinez and McGarry to give the Dragons a four-run lead.

Spencer Stockton replaced Kravetz and did not allow a hit or run over his first two innings before surrendering a lead-off double in the eighth to break up the Dragons no-hit bid. Stockton allowed a run-scoring single with two outs in the inning to make it 4-1 and was replaced by Jake Gozzo, who gave up a double to the first batter he faced to bring in another run and cut the Dragons lead to 4-2. But Gozzo worked out of further trouble in the eighth and pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his second save.

The Dragons finished with seven hits including two each by Wolforth and Martinez.

Notes: The Dragons are 7-0 this season in games decided by two runs or less…Kravetz became the second starting pitcher in the last three games to leave the game without giving up a hit. Joe Boyle started Tuesday’s game for Dayton and tossed four hitless innings…Torres over his last two games is 5 for 7 with three home runs.

Big League Rehab: The Reds announced on Wednesday that Cincinnati all-star pitcher Luis Castillo is expected to start Sunday afternoon’s game for the Dragons at Day Air Ballpark against West Michigan. Sunday’s first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

Up Next: The Dragons (9-3) host West Michigan (6-6) on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark in the fourth game of the six-game series. Connor Phillips (1-0, 2.89) will start for the Dragons against West Michigan’s Ty Madden (0-1, 3.38). For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.