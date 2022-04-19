Dayton, Ohio—Joe Boyle struck out 10 batters over four no-hit innings and Alex McGarry hit a solo home run to lead the Dayton Dragons to a 3-2 victory over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Tuesday night. The win was the fourth in a row for the Dragons and improved their record to 7-3. They now hold sole possession of first place in the Midwest League East Division, a game ahead of West Michigan and Fort Wayne.

All four victories during the Dragons winning streak have come by one run. The Dragons have a league-best record in one-run games of 5-0, and they are 6-0 in games decided by two runs or less.

Game Recap: Boyle struck out nine of the first 10 batters of the game and 10 of the 12 that he faced in his outing. The game was scoreless when McGarry blasted a solo home run with one out in the bottom of the fourth inning, his third homer of the year.

Dayton added two more runs in the sixth as Elly De La Cruz led off with a triple and scored on Allan Cerda’s double. Cerda eventually came in to score on a two-out wild pitch to make it 3-0.

Meanwhile, Dragons reliever Manuel Cachutt (1-0) replaced Boyle to start the fifth inning and fired three scoreless frames, allowing only an infield single in the seventh inning that turned out to be West Michigan’s only hit of the game. Myles Gayman replaced Cachutt and pitched a perfect eighth inning, striking out two.

Nick Hanson entered the game to pitch for Dayton to start the ninth inning and issued a lead-off walk followed by a hit batsman. After a fly out to deep center field, West Michigan’s Colt Keith reached on an error by Dayton second baseman Jose Torres as a run scored to make it 3-1. Hanson then gave up his second walk of the inning to load the bases with one out. Austin Murr was retired for the second out of the inning on a sacrifice fly that brought in the Whitecaps second run, and Hanson got a ground out to first base to end the game and earn his first save.

De La Cruz had three hits for Dayton including a single, double, and triple.

Notes: The game was played in two hours, 10 minutes, making it the quickest nine-inning Dragons game since May 5, 2019 when the Dragons played a game at Cedar Rapids in one hour, 50 minutes…Dayton starting pitchers have allowed no runs in five of their 10 games this season, and only one run in one other.

Up Next: The Dragons (7-3) host West Michigan (6-4) against on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. James Proctor, who fired five scoreless innings in his first start of the season on Thursday at Lake County, will start for the Dragons. West Michigan will counter with Carlos Guzman (1-0, 2.00).