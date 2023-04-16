DAYTON, Ohio – Five Great Lakes pitchers combined to scatter seven hits as the Loons defeated the Dayton Dragons 5-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Great Lakes won four of six games in the series.

The Dragons turned their first triple play in franchise history in the first inning of the game on an unusual play with no clear explanation. With the bases loaded and no outs, Great Lakes’ Griffin Lockwood-Powell hit a pop up to the right side.

Umpires invoked the infield fly rule, calling Lockwood-Powell out, but the pop up was not caught and fell beyond the reach of Dayton second baseman Jose Serrano.

Each runner advanced one base. The Dragons returned the ball to the infield and tagged the runner at second, who was standing on the base.

There was confusion on the field, and umpires indicated that two Great Lakes runners were out for abandoning their bases. The lead runner on the play scored on what was ruled a sacrifice fly.

When the play was completed, three outs were recorded with one run scoring.

Great Lakes scored single runs in five different innings, keyed by solo home runs from Damon Keith and Ismael Alcantara, and kept the Dragons off the scoreboard for the second time in the last three games.

The Dragons collected seven hits in the game. Blake Dunn had a single and double while Austin Hendrick had two singles.

Tyler Callihan also added a double. But the Dragons advanced just one runner past second base and went 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position.

Dayton hitters drew just two walks in the game.

Notes: Due to a threat of rain, the Dragons made a late decision to use a relief pitcher to start the game to ensure that the scheduled starter would get an opportunity to throw his full number of planned innings.

Jayvien Sandridge started and worked two innings, allowing no hits but one run with three walks and two strikeouts. He was charged with the loss.

Scheduled starter Jose Acuna entered the game to begin the fifth inning. He worked four and one-third innings, allowing two runs on five hits with no walks and three strikeouts.

Dragons right fielder Blake Dunn, who made a great leaping catch against the fence on Saturday, made a tremendous diving catch in the seventh inning on Sunday.

Another sweet grab by Blake Dunn 😲 #FeeltheFire pic.twitter.com/j23Jfc0FlJ — Dayton Dragons (@DragonsBaseball) April 16, 2023

Up Next: The Dragons (3-6) do not play on Monday. They open a six-game road trip in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. against the West Michigan Whitecaps (6-3).

Hunter Parks (0-1, 7.71) will make his second start of the year for Dayton. The next Dragons home game is Tuesday, April 25 against the Lake County Captains at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.