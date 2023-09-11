Dayton, Ohio — Hector Rodriguez delivered a two-run triple to key a four-run eighth inning as the Dayton Dragons came from behind to defeat the Fort Wayne TinCaps 4-2 on Sunday afternoon.

The contest was the final game of the 2023 season for the Dragons and marked the completion of their 23rd year in the Midwest League. A crowd of 7,995 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District, extending the Dragons sell-out streak to 1,507.

The Dragons finished the year with a final record of 67-65, including a mark of 34-32 in the second half. The Dragons posted a winning record for the third consecutive season.

The Dragons trailed 2-0 as they came to bat in the bottom of the eighth inning. Cade Hunter opened the inning by drawing a walk, and Justice Thompson lined a single to left to move Hunter to second base. Carlos Jorge followed with a double to the gap in left-center field to drive in Hunter and make it 2-1 as Thompson moved to third. Rodriguez than hammered a long, high drive to right. Fort Wayne’s Tyler Robertson nearly made a spectacular leaping grab, but as he slammed into the right field fence, the ball came out of his glove. Thompson and Jorge both scored and Rodriguez went to third. Edwin Arroyo’s single to center brought in Rodriguez to make it 4-2.

Donovan Benoit pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his third save. Myles Gayman (7-2) fired three near-perfect scoreless innings, striking out five while allowing one hit and no walks, for the win.

The Dragons finished with 11 hits. Rodriguez, Thompson, Sal Stewart, and Jack Rogers each had two.

A full review of the Dragons 2023 season will be released within the next few days.

Up Next: The Dragons will open their 24th year of professional baseball on April 5, 2024 at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.