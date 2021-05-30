Dragons top Quad Cities 10-4

DAYTON, Ohio – Francisco Urbaez collected three hits and drove in two runs and Graham Ashcraft fired five scoreless innings as the Dayton Dragons defeated the Quad Cities River Bandits 10-4 on Sunday afternoon at Day Air Ballpark. The Dragons won four of six games in the series and improved their record to 14-10.

The Dragons built a 5-0 lead over the first two innings, keyed by a run-scoring double by Michael Siani in the first and Urbaez’s two-run double in the second. They added another run in the fifth on an RBI double by Eric Yang, and tacked on four more in the sixth to extend their lead to 10-0. Quad Cities scored one in the seventh, two in the eighth, and one in the ninth to close out the scoring.

Ashcraft (2-1) allowed six hits with one walk and four strikeouts over five shutout innings for the win.

The Dragons finished the day with 10 hits. Along with Urbaez’s three-hit day, Yang and Alex McGarry each had two hits. Jacob Hurtubise had one hit, two walks, two stolen bases, two runs scored, and several outstanding defensive plays in right field including a leaping catch at the fence in the sixth inning and a diving catch in the eighth.

The Dragons remained one-half game behind West Michigan in the East Division standings. The Whitecaps completed a six-game sweep of the Lake County Captains on Sunday.

The Dragons begin a six-game series in Eastlake, Ohio against Lake County on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. Spencer Stockton (2-0, 3.57) will start for the Dragons against Hunter Gaddis (1-2, 4.80).