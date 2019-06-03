Dragons top Cubs to win series

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DAYTON, Ohio - Miguel Hernandez hit a two-run home run and four Dayton pitchers combined to scatter nine hits as the Dragons defeated the South Bend Cubs 4-2 on Sunday afternoon at Fifth Third Field. The win gave the Dragons a series victory as they took two-of-three in the set with the Cubs. Dayton finished their six-game home stand with a 3-3 record. A crowd of 8,095 was in attendance.

The Dragons trailed 1-0 when they came to bat in the bottom of the fourth inning. Juan Martinez led off the frame by drawing a walk and with one out, Jay Schuyler singled to left to move Martinez to second. Morgan Lofstrom lined a double to right to drive in both Martinez and Schuyler to make it 2-1, and Hernandez followed with his first home run of the season to give the Dragons a 4-1 lead.

South Bend put their first two hitters on base in the seventh but did not score, and they loaded the bases in the eighth with one out and settled for one run. In the ninth, Dayton reliever Connor Bennett allowed a one out double but retired the next two hitters to end the game and earn his fifth save.

Dragons starting pitcher Connor Curlis was credited with the win. He tossed five innings, allowing just one run on three hits with five walks and three strikeouts. Eduardo Salazar worked two scoreless innings and Carlos Machorro pitched the eighth, allowing one run.

The Dragons collected seven hits. Lofstrom was 3 for 4 with two runs batted in. Hernandez’s home run with the only other extra base hit.

Notes: Prior to the game, the Dragons received outfielder Miles Gordon from extended spring training and assigned infielder Dylan Harris to the Billings roster. Gordon played in 57 games for the Dragons in 2018.

Up Next: The Dragons (18-39) do not play on Monday. They travel to Comstock Park, Michigan to open a three-game series with the West Michigan Whitecaps (19-37) on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. Ricky Salinas (1-3, 5.93) will start for the Dragons.