Dragons tickets on sale beginning March 11

DAYTON, Ohio – Single-game ticket sales for Dayton Dragons 2020 home games will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11. The Dragons 21st Opening Night game is set for Thursday, April 9 when they host the Great Lakes Loons at Day Air Ballpark at 7:00 p.m.

Single-game tickets for Dragons 2020 regular season games can be purchased at the Dragons Box Office located next to the main entry gates at Day Air Ballpark and through the following outlets:

On-line at daytondragons.com

By phone by calling the Dragons Box office at (937) 228-2287; or Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at (937) 228-2323

In person at any Miami Valley Kroger store that has a Ticketmaster outlet location

The box office will be open throughout the season from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. On weekend game dates, the box office will open at 12:00 noon and close in the seventh inning. The box office will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays when the team is on the road.

There is never a convenience charge for tickets purchased at the Dragons box office. There is also no convenience charge for tickets purchased from the Dragons by phone at (937) 228-2287 (a shipping charge is added for tickets that are mailed).

The Dragons are scheduled to play 70 home games during the regular season. Game times are 7 p.m. for Monday through Saturday games, and Sundays are 2 p.m. (Exceptions: Saturday, April 11 and Saturday, April 25 are 2 p.m. starts; Sunday, May 17 is a 4 p.m. start; Sunday, May 24 is a 7:00 p.m. start; Monday, May 25—Memorial Day—is a 2 p.m. start). Gates open one hour prior to game time.