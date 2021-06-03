Dragons swept in DH at Lake County

Eastlake, OHIO (WDTN) – Lake County’s Will Brennan hit a three-run home run to break a 3-3 tie in the first game of a doubleheader, then drove in the only run of the game in the nightcap as the Captains swept the Dayton Dragons on Thursday night, winning by scores of 6-3 and 1-0.

The Dragons took a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning of the first game on a two-run home run by Francisco Urbaez, but Lake County battled back with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie. Brennan then delivered a two-out, three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth to give Lake County a 6-3 lead and close out the scoring.

In the second game, Dayton starting pitcher Eduardo Salazar allowed just one hit over six innings of work, but his counterpart with Lake County, Juan Zapata, matched his effectiveness as the Dragons collected just two hits over the first six innings. The Captains won the game in the bottom of the seventh (in a scheduled seven-inning game) when Brennan came to the plate with one out and runners at first and second, and drove a hit over the head of Dayton right fielder Quin Cotton to produce the game’s only run.

The Dragons collected only eight hits in the doubleheader, led by Urbaez, who was 2 for 5 with a home run in the twinbill. Quincy McAfee was also 2 for 5.

It was a rough day for the Dragons bullpen. Dayton starting pitchers Salazar and Lyon Richardson combined to give up just three hits and one run in 10 innings, but the bullpen surrendered six runs in two and one-third innings, walking six, and was charged with both losses.

The Dragons (15-12) fell to one and one-half games behind first place West Michigan in the East Division standings. The Whitecaps beat Great Lakes on Thursday.

Up Next: The Dragons play at Lake County (13-14) in the fourth game of the series on Friday at 7:00 p.m. Noah Davis (0-3, 4.01) will start for the Dragons against Tanner Burns (0-2, 4.08). The series will continue Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

Next at Home: Dayton opens a 12-game, 13-day homestand on Tuesday, June 8 against the Great Lakes Loons as Day Air Ballpark returns to full capacity. For ticket information, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com.

On the Air: All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on 980 WONE AM Fox Sports. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.